LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A fire at a substation caused a Lebanon County school to dismiss early Thursday.

Northwest Elementary School had to send students home in the morning after the fire caused a power outage. 600 students were dismissed, according to the school district.

In pictures that were sent to abc27 News, tall flames can be seen shooting out from the substation, located in the area of 16th and Lehman Streets.

Details are still limited, there is no word on what may have started the fire. At this time there are no reported injuries.