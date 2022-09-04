NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County.

Crews were responding to the fire on the 200 block of Village Drive in the township.

No word on any injuries or if any animals were inside the barn at this time.



Photos from abc27 photojournalist Nick Dampman

