LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A fire days before the New Year sent a woman to the hospital and also destroyed a Lebanon County home.

According to a news release from State Police in Jonestown, a building fire broke out along the 500 block of S Cherry Street in Myerstown Borough on Friday, Dec. 30.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the windows and roof of the home after they arrived on the scene, State Police say. They were able to quickly bring it under control. It was determined that the blaze began in the living room on the first floor of the house.

A 73-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. According to the release, there is no word on her current condition. No firefighters or other civilians were hurt.

Someone inside the home when the fire broke out was able to escape before emergency crews arrived but did sustain injuries. Another man and three cats were displaced by the fire, State Police say.

There appeared to be no working smoke detectors in the home, the release states. The cause is under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

State Police were able to estimate the monetary loss of the home is at least $200,000.