FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County is scheduled to host training in the month of September.

The training could result in increased noise levels around the immediate area.

Demolition training is scheduled for Sept. 7 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Helicopter door gunnery training is scheduled for:

Sept. 8 to Sept. 9 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sept. 10 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sept. 11 to Sept. 14 between the hours of 12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Fort Indiantown Gap announces these trainings as a courtesy to the public.