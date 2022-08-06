JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County.

According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a suspect arrived at the victim’s residence and stole $80 of gas from the vehicle.

The victim stated his vehicle was parked in his driveway and was not driven for several weeks due to being inoperable because of mechanical issues. The victim told troopers he noticed the gas tank was empty on Aug. 3, after attempting to start the vehicle. He also said that the tank was full the last time he operated the vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194, and reference incident number PA2022-993075.