LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that an inspection is planned on the Interstate 78 bridges spanning Swatara Creek in Lebanon County.

The location of the work will be about two miles east of the Interstate 81 in Union and Swatara townships in the county.

Weather permitting, the work will be completed on Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Courtesy PennDOT

According to PennDOT, there will be a right lane restriction in place on the eastbound bridge on Monday and a right lane restriction on the westbound bridge on Tuesday.

PennDOT is asking motorists to use caution when driving through the work zone.