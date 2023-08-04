LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that it will be performing inspections on multiple bridges in Lebanon County next week.

The bridges to be inspected include Route 72 over Route 22 in Union Township, Route 322 over Route 72 South in West Cornwall Township, and Route 322 over Route 117 in Cornwall Borough.

Weather permitting, the inspection of the Route 72 bridge over Route 22 in Union Township will take place on Monday, August 7,

PennDOT said alternating lanes of Route 22 will be restricted in both directions.

The following day, on Tuesday, August 8, the Route 322 bridge over Route 72 South in West Cornwall Township is scheduled to be inspected.

Alternating left and right shoulder closures will be in place on Route 72 South.

On Wednesday. August 9, the Route 322 bridge over Route 117 in Cornwall Borough will be inspected.

PennDOT said there will be lane restrictions on Route 117 with flaggers providing traffic control.

Courtesy: PennDOT

Work at all locations will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.