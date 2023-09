LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that inspections are planned on two Interstate 78 bridges located in Lebanon County.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Interstate 78 East and West bridges over Exit 8 Ramp B to Route 22 West in Bethel Township will be inspected. PennDOT said alternating right and left shoulders of the off-ramp to Route 22 under Interstate 78 will be restricted.

The work is slated to be done between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.