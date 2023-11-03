LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced Friday that beginning next week there will be lane restrictions on the Interstate 81 northbound bridge that spans Swatara Creek and Route 72 which is around two miles north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon) due to an inspection.

From Tuesday, Nov 7 until Wednesday, Nov. 8 the right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Interstate 81 Northbound.

A crane will be on the roadway and will be used for the inspection.

PennDOT asks motorists to be cautious and alert when driving through the work zone.