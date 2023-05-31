LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that maintenance crews are scheduled to clean bridges on both Interstate 81 and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

PennDOT has said that weather permitting, the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9 on the bridges within the county lines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT says motorists may encounter lane or shoulder closures at various locations. They should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Below is a map of the location where the cleaning will take place