LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be daytime lane restrictions this week on both directions of Interstate 81 at the Biddle Road bridge, which spans the interstate.

The restrictions will be in place so an inspection can be performed.

PennDOT said weather permitting, the work will be done on both Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 8. There will be alternating left and right lane closures on the northbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and then on the southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations obey work zone signs and use caution.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.