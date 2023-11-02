LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Here’s a chance to get out of the house for those ages 50 or older in Lebanon County.

The Lebanon 50+ Festival gives those ages 50 and up a day of entertainment, exhibits, and health screenings. And the festival marks a milestone this year.

“It is the 25th anniversary of the Lebanon 50+ Festival,” festival chair Synthia Gartman said. “it is the only independent festival in all of southcentral Pa. for folks that are 50-plus. We are very proud of that fact. It’s a great outreach of the community health council.”

There were 50 local businesses that participated in Thursday’s event.