LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Heart Association and WellSpan Health are offering screenings and a blood pressure cuff loaners program at the Lebanon Community Library.

Nearly half of the adult population in the United States has high blood pressure, and many people are not aware of it. People are being encouraged to know their blood pressure in hopes of avoiding a major health problem.

The American Heart Association and WellSpan Health will be offering screenings and a blood pressure cuff loaner at the Lebanon Community Library from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting on March 21. The screenings will be offered at that same time on every third Tuesday of the month.

If you are interested in borrowing a blood pressure cuff, you can check one out and monitor yourself at home.

The program first launched at Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover last month. In April, the Ephrata Public Library will also be added as a third location.

Each of these participating locations will receive 10 blood pressure cuffs, with one to use on site and nine to loan out. If you are taking a cuff home, there will be instructions in English and Spanish.