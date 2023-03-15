LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular food truck that is based in Lebanon, called Wich Way Sandwiches officially opened its first sit-down restaurant location last week.

Wich Way Sandwiches food truck was initially founded back in 2019 and is owned and operated by Lebanon native Jonathan Shutter and his wife Audrey Shutter.

Their 7×12 food truck trailer was most known for supplying its customers with freshly pressed paninis, club sandwiches, and wraps, according to Shutter. The couple’s food truck is mostly rolling through the Midstate for scheduled events and lunches throughout the week.

It should be noted that the food truck will remain operational alongside the newly opened restaurant – for more information on the food truck and to book events you can email wichwaysandwiches@gmail.com or track their food truck by clicking here.

According to Shutter, the couple had been searching for a viable brick-and-mortar location for over a year – then back in late 2022, the pair finally came across a location on Mountville Drive in Lebanon. Since before Christmas of 2022, the owners have been working together to get their new restaurant location prepared for its grand opening.

“Ya know, we already operate a food truck, and many people would ask us about an actual storefront,” Shutter said. “We never really thought about [having a restaurant] until the people asked.”

The new Wich Way Sandwiches restaurant is able to seat up to 45 guests at once. According to Shutter, the new restaurant location also offers a newly expanded menu for customers to choose from, which includes new eats, such as fried chicken sandwiches and hamburgers.

Wich Way Sandwiches will still be offering their pressed paninis at the new restaurant location.

The new Wich Way Sandwiches storefront is located at 443 Mountville Drive and held its official grand opening on Friday, March 10.

According to Shutter, their hours of operation are subject to change in the future, but currently, they are:

Wednesdays – Thursdays //11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays //11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are excited to serve our hometown community,” Shutter stated. “It’s great serving people who supported the food truck, and now we can serve them right by their own home.”