LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The locally admired Mount Gretna Craft Brewery announced earlier today that it will be closing its doors.

Mount Gretna Craft Brewery first opened up back in March 2017 and has since become a staple on the corner of 2701 Horseshoe Pike in Palmyra.

Earlier today around noon, Mount Gretna Craft Brewery announced on Facebook that they would be officially closing their doors today. In the statement that can be found on Facebook or their website, the local brewery said this: