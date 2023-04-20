LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time local tap house recently moved to a new location.

The Union Beer House is owned and operated by Lebanon native Makara “Mak” Mam. According to Mam, he was born and raised in Lebanon but moved to California back in 1998. After about 14 years in California, he moved back to the Midstate in 2012.

Shortly after moving back home in 2012, Mam purchased The Union Beer House from the previous owners. At that time the Union Beer House was located at 1600 W. Cumberland Street. According to Mam, one of the biggest reasons for wanting to relocate the business was because he wanted to own The Union Beer House’s location – not lease it.

“The location is on the main strip of 422, and I just knew that we would be able to draw in new customers,” Mam added.

Renovations of their new location at 2631 W. Cumberland Street, which is the former home of the Country Cupboard, is about two years in the making. According to Mam, after some difficulties involving different contractors, they were able to start working on the new space about 6-7 months ago.

The new 6,184-square-foot space is currently capable of seating up to 40 guests on the inside. According to Mam, he plans to expand the seating in the future to accommodate 50-60 customers. Part of this seating expansion plan involves the construction of an outdoor deck in the next year or two.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It should also be noted that The Union Beer House hopes to construct an arcade room in the future as well.

Currently, the newly relocated tap house has created 8 jobs in the area, and they hope to create more. If you are interested in applying for a position you can pick up an application on-site or reach out on The Union Beer House’s Facebook page or Instagram.

The Union Beer House held its soft opening of the new location on Thursday, April 6. According to Mam, he soon plans to announce an official grand opening celebration in the near future.

“It feels great to open up,” Mam stated. “Its open, airy, and just a really nice place. It just feels great owning your own property.”

The hours of operation for The Union Beer House are:

Mondays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays //11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Union Beer House is most known for its wide selection of craft, domestic, and imported beers.