LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – On Cumberland Street in Lebanon, you’ll find Lōser’s Music. A family-owned shop that has been open for the last century.

“The store was started in 1923 by Art and Elsie Lōser. In the mid-1950s my parents bought the store, Bob and Grace Marquette, and decided to leave the name the same,” Bruce Marquette, a current co-owner with his wife Janice, said.

Bob Marquette was in a Marine Corps post-band during World War II. He wanted to stay close to home so he started working at Lōser’s.

When it was time for Elsie to sell Lōser’s, Bob took a chance.

Now the shop runs through the Marquette’s. Their daughter, Lisa Vannoy, and Donna Frankfort also help out at the store.

“My wife and I came here out of college and have been here ever since,” Bruce Marquette said.

You can find instruments, learning books, and a repair room at the store.

Lōser’s has a big presence at schools in the area, dealing with a wide range of ages.

“We start a lot of kids in fourth grade and we can do a program where they rent to own,” Bruce Marquette said.

So if a child doesn’t like the instrument, it can be returned and parents don’t have to worry about it.

“We also deal with the middle schools and the high schools. We deal with a lot of colleges in the area,” Bruce Marquette said.

Lōser’s prides itself on giving the gift of music to kids.

Yet, having a relationship with those kids and their families is what makes it all worth it for Bruce.

“I think most of the people who come in we know their family. They are friends,” he said. “We know about them and so forth and I have always been like that.”

Lōser’s provides skills to people that don’t fade.

“But the best thing is it’s something they can learn for a lifetime, a skill they can learn for a lifetime,” Bruce Marquette said.