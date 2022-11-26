PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community.

Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local.

The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Caring Cupboard, which is a local food pantry that serves the Palmyra and Annville-Cleona areas. Seltzer’s also grilled up some sandwiches with all the proceeds going directly to the caring cupboard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re keeping it local because our theme this year is shop local, give local and the Caring Cupboard is literally right next door to us. Seltzer’s is all about supporting our community here in Palmyra,” community engagement and marketing director for Seltzer’s Melissa Mann said.

Seltzer’s opened its outlet store in September and said the community has shown a lot of support.