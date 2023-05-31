NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Lebanon County-based cafe recently closed its doors in May, but decided to reopen the establishment in June.

Cafe Panache, which is owned and operated by Lebanon County native Denise Bollard, first opened its doors back in the Fall of 2015. Since its opening, the ‘locally sourced cafe with a French flair’ has been located at 931 Russell Drive in Lebanon.

According to Bollard, back on Monday, May 8 she suddenly closed her cafe with the hopes of leasing the space out.

“We closed our doors due to staffing issues,” Bollard explained. “I was also having issues with the chef that we had, and it got incredibly stressful.”

Following her announced closure, plans were made for another Lebanon-based business, Gabby’s Italian Bistro, to take over the storefront space; however, these plans did not come to fruition due to township variances that prevented a restaurant with dinner hours from opening in that space.

According to Bollard, though the deal to lease the space to another business fell through, it is not the reason that she decided to reopen Cafe Panache.

“We had an overwhelming response from the community – people kept asking why we were closing,” Bollard explained. “They were really sad, so hopefully our opening again is meant to be.”

Cafe Panache is set to reopen its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 20. According to Bollard, nothing will change in the cafe, with the exception of having a new head chef.

Cafe Panache’s hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

