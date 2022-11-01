ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 911 Rapid Response officially unveiled its new facility on Oct. 29, giving the company its third building and bringing its total space to 58,000 square feet.

911 Rapid Response is an all-encompassing first response vehicle manufacturer that specializes in equipping, manufacturing, and decaling first responder vehicles, such as police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, and other various-use vehicles.

Have you ever wondered how that big metal box gets put onto the back of the ambulance? Or how all those gages and pumps get built into fire trucks? How the flashing lights get onto the cop cars, or how the colors and decals get there?

Those public safety vehicles do not leave the Chevy or Ford manufacturer looking like the finished product that we see riding around the streets — and that’s where 911 Rapid Response comes in.

911 Rapid Response has one sole owner, Mark Sallada, who started the business in 2007. According to Sallada, he had to scale his business and facilities along route 422, west of Annville, due to increased demand across the country — stretching as far as Hawaii and California.

According to Sallada, 911 Rapid Response is five businesses in one, with the different departments including:

Vengeant Apparatus Vehicle Uplifting Homeland Outfitters Mark.it Graphics 911 Just Box.it

911 Rapid Response, through its Vengeant division, is able to build and fabricate approximately 40-50 first responder vehicles per year, according to Sallada. This department’s process is much more vigorous and time-consuming since workers have to fabricate the first responder modules from scratch, using raw materials. In essence, they only have the frame and engine to start — they build the rest themselves.

On the other side of 911 Rapid Response, through its Vehicle Uplifting department, workers are able to fully equip approximately 400 vehicles a year, according to Sallada. This includes the equipping of light systems, decals, radios, sirens, camera systems, weapon mounts, push bar cages, and more.

In addition to offering vehicle manufacturing and fabrication, 911 Rapid Response also has a tactical arms shop and indoor range available to the public for $19 an hour and offers a clothing department, called Homeland Outfitters, that’s fully stocked with first responder uniforms and more.

911 Rapid Response is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.