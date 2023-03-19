LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Jonestown are looking for an inmate from the Lebanon County Correctional Facility who failed to return from work release.

According to the PSP, on Saturday, March 18, troopers were contacted by the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in reference to an inmate who has been identified as 37-year-old Terance Brent. Brent allegedly failed to return to the facility from work release, according to a public information release from PSP.

PSP Jonestown states they are investigating the escape of the inmate and have issued an arrest warrant for his arrest.

Brent was last seen wearing a blue-green jacket, jeans, and work boots. He is approximately 6 foot 3 inches and is 220 pounds with a shaved head.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Jonesttown at 717-865-2194.