(WHTM) – abc27 has an update on a case involving a former Lebanon County scout and church leader who was charged in Virginia with child sexual assault.

Shawn Gooden has now pleaded guilty in Virginia to four sexual assault charges involving a child less than 14 years old.

Police in Virginia told abc27, the alleged incidents happened in the late 1990s and involved a child who was already in Godden’s life.

Years later, he lived in Palmyra and was a boy scouts leader, an LDS church leader, and a lawyer with a Harrisburg law firm.

Gooden was arrested last September in Lebanon County and extradited to Virginia to face the charges.