PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Midstate couple will soon debut their new Mexican eatery in Lebanon County.

The new Miaa Mexican Bistro is owned and operated by husband and wife Paul and Alicia Harman – this will become the first business that the two have ever owned and operated. According to Paul, he grew up in the Hummelstown area and his wife Alicia is originally from Mexico and immigrated to the United States about 27 years ago.

Back at the end of September 2023, the Harmans signed a lease to take over a 2,334-square-foot space on 615 East Main Street. This location was previously occupied by Royal D’Chocolate Restaurant, which has since closed its doors.

According to Paul, though he doesn’t have much experience in the restaurant industry, opening a Mexican eatery has been a big dream of his wife’s.

“Opening a restaurant has been my wife’s dream for a long time,” Paul explained. “She has been in the restaurant business for about 20 years as a cook, host, and server. She just loves customer service and loves working in restaurants.”

Upon their grand opening, Miaa Mexican Bistro will offer a wide variety of authentic Mexican breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for guests to choose from. According to Paul, In addition to the wide ranging Mexican cuisines, the new establishment will also offer Alicia’s family’s homemade hot sauce collection.

It should also be noted that the new bistro will be BYOB.

Paul and Alicia are hoping to unveil the new Miaa Mexican Bistro during the first week of November 2023. Once open, the new bistro’s hours of operation will be:

Sundays – Tuesdays // 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (breakfast & lunch service)

Wednesdays – Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (breakfast, lunch, and dinner service)

According to Paul, he and his wife are still working on renovations to the new establishment – they are redoing the floors, updating the bathrooms, repainting the dining room, and will be adding a Mexican flair with Terracotta tiles on the walls as well.

Once renovations are complete, Miaa Mexican Bistro will be capable of seating about 75 guests at a time.

“[Opening] is really exciting and also a little overwhelming,” Paul said. “I have never been in the restaurant business so I am learning a lot from my wife, but it is all really exciting. So far the community has been intrigued with what we are doing, and it looks like they are looking forward to it. I am looking forward to serving up some good quality Mexican food!”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.