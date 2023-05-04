LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are once again pleading for anyone to come forward with information, to help them find a person who killed a 13-year-old boy in 2022.

South Lebanon Township Police posted to Facebook asking anyone with answers to Jason Rivera’s death to come forward with information regarding the case.

In the post, police stated the following:

We are once again asking for people who have the answers to Jason Rivera’s homicide, to come forward with information that could help solve this case! We know someone is out there, withholding vital information for whatever reason. But it’s time to put those reasons aside…. We need you, Jason’s family needs you. It may be the hardest thing you ever do but do the right thing, give us the answers to help solve Jason Rivera’s tragic death & give his family some closure. South Lebanon Township Police Department

Back in February 2022, Riveria was shot in a parking lot of vine street in South Lebanon. He later died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call or email the department.