LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has announced that an impaired driving initiative has been scheduled.

According to the office, it will take place from the weekend of Thursday, Aug 3. to Monday, Aug 7. Officers from many Lebanon County police departments will be doing roving patrols which will be targeting impaired drivers.

According to PennDOT, the cost that is associated with an impaired driving arrest can vary greatly and depend on several factors. The fine can be anywhere between $300- $10,000. Costs to have your license restored, legal fees, towing, and other expenses can all be a factor when dealing with an impaired driving arrest.

Pennsylvania also has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to underage DUI arrests. The consequences of this can be a 12 to 18-month license suspension, 48 hours to six months in jail, and fines between $500 and $5,000.

The Lebanon County initiative is part of the Nationwide Impaired Driving Campaign and is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes.