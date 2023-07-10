LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Lebanon County is hosting its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.

The drive is running now through July 29 and this year the organization is looking for donations of #2 pencils, pencil erasers, pencil boxes/pouches, pens, notebooks, tablets, 24-pack crayons, child scissors, glue sticks, earbuds and backpacks.

Community members can drop off supplies on Saturday, July 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the YMCA Train Depot located at 250 North Eighth Street in Lebanon.

Groups can also host a supple collection at their workplace, church, etc. and either drop of them off or arrange for them to be picked up by calling the United Way office at 717-273-8144 on or before Wednesday, July 26.

Students from all Lebanon County districts will be able to pick up donated supplies at the Back-to-School Festival on August 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The festival will be held at the YMCA Train Depot and no preregistration is required.