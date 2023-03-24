PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes help lower the costs of lower pet care costs to keep them healthy.

The Vetting Zoo in Palmyra provides low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics each month. The next clinic at The Vetting Zoo, which is located at 327 Schoolhouse Lane, is on April 22.

There will also be a clinic at Steelton Community Cats on North Front Street on April 1. More information can be found here.

Services for both clinics are on a walk-in, first come first serve basis, and pets need to be on a leash or an in a carrier.