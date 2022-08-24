NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are searching for two pet alligators that have been reported missing.

According to abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online, Brandy Gwynn has two American Alligators, named Cleo and Georgia, both approximately three to four years old. Gwynn noticed they were missing when she went to check on them on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The alligators were kept in an enclosed pond in a space located in the backyard.

“I just want them home, and I don’t want them to end up in a creek or lake or somewhere where they can hurt the public,” Gwynn said in an interview with Lancaster Online.

Anyone with information on where the alligators are located should call the North Cornwall Township Police Department at 717-274-0464.