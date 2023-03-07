LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, a Lebanon County woman was sentenced to prison time after she anonymously sent explicitly threatening messages to victims through social media platforms.

Between October and December of 2021, 42-year-old Lisa Marie Famiglietti of Lebanon sent multiple explicitly threatening messages to two victims through fake Instagram and Twitter accounts, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The Department of Justice stated that the threats included burning down the victim’s house with the victim inside; throwing the victim in a fire pit; and using an ax to break the victim’s arms, legs, and head.

Even after Famiglietti was confronted by the FBI in November of 2021, the threats continued, according to The Department of Justice.

The anonymous interstate threats made by Famiglietti were deemed to be very alarming and unsettling to the victims, as the victims had no idea who was making the threats and what steps were being made to carry out the threats.

According to the Department of Justice, Famiglietti will be facing five weeks in prison, as well as one year of supervised release to include computer monitoring software on all her electronic devices.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Dalke prosecuted the case.