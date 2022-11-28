HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon doctor has agreed to pay the United States more than $86,500 to resolve civil liability for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines but then billing Medicare for additional services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that between Feb. 10, 2021, and Jan. 21, 2022, Dr. Musaddiq Nazeeri of Lebanon allegedly billed Medicare for services that were not supported by medical records.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Karam said Nazeeri allegedly submitted evaluation and management claims when the only service rendered, per the medical record, was the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nazeeri cooperated with the investigation, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He paid the United States $86,506.30 to resolve civil liability for the alleged violations of the False Claims Act, although the attorney’s office notes that the settlement agreement is “neither an admission of liability by Dr. Nazeeri nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well founded.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is dedicated to combatting fraud and abuse impacting taxpayer-funded programs,” said Karam. “We use every tool at our disposal to do so, and this resolution reflects that commitment.”