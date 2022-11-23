LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Fire Department is launching its annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign to keep fire prevention in people’s minds.

Nearly 10 wreaths are up around Lebanon lit with red lights. For nearly every preventable fire between Thanksgiving and New Year, the fire department will turn one light white.

“It’s all about just trying to keep fire safety at the front of people’s minds, or maybe not the front, but just in the back of their minds to remember simple things,” Fire Chief Duane Trautman said.

The fire department responded to four fires during last year’s campaign, but none resulted in serious injuries.