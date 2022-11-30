LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 that a K9 who has served 9 years with the Lebanon City Police Department has retired.

According to Mayor Capello, K9 Officer Apollo, partner to Patrol First Class Sean Buck, has retired.

“K9 Apollo and Private First Class Buck have attended numerous public events together in the City of Lebanon over the 9 years they have been partnered together. Officers utilize a K9’s greater sense of smell sight and speed for assisting in a multitude of police work,” Mayor Capello said. “The city commends Officer Buck and K9 Apollo for a successful and productive nine years of service together.

The city will recognize the team and celebrate Apollo’s retirement with a ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m, it will be held in the multi-purpose room of Lebanon City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Additionally, Lora Lebo, who is representing the William D. Lebo Memorial Foundation, will make a public announcement after the retirement ceremony.