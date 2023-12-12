LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lebanon County man is facing rape charges after police say he sexually assaulted a girl at a church playground.

South Annville Township Police said in the charging documents that Jonathan Service, 42, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl at the Mount Wilson Church of the Brethren playground, located at 1261 Mount Wilson Road, in April.

The girl told investigators about the alleged rape, and also about a previous incident the year before when Service inappropriately touched her in a swimming pool, the criminal complaint states.

When Service was interviewed in November, investigators say that he denied sexually assaulting the girl and claimed she initiated inappropriate contact with him.

The victim underwent a sexual assault exam, and when police got the report back in September, it showed that there was a match for Service’s DNA, police noted in the complaint.

Service faces charges that include felony counts of rape, aggravated indecent assault without consent, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact, corruption of minors, and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse. He also faces misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

Service is currently locked up in Lebanon County Prison with bail set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14.