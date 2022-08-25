LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.

The indictment also alleges that Martinez-Medina possessed a handgun to further that crime.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police. Martinez-Medina is presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.