LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army of Lebanon is accepting donations to help residents who were displaced following the water main break at the Chestnut Crossings Apartments.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the American Red Cross responded to the Chestnut Crossings Apartments after they received reports of a water main break and potential building collapse.

Residents who were displaced following the water main break have found other accommodations or have been staying at a shelter organized by The Salvation Army of Lebanon and the Red Cross.

Both organizations have been working together to provide the residents with shelter, essentials, and meals. Donations are welcomed and the following items are needed for the residents:

Bedding – small comforters or blankets

Clothing (Men’s and women’s) All sizes (Small to extra-large) – sweat pants, t-shirts, and socks

Food items – Milk, eggs, bread, lunch meat and cheese, cans of soups, fruits, vegetables, and snacks

Donations can be dropped off at the back of the Salvation Army Corps building on Guilford Street in Lebanon between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.