LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — This past years Annual Red Kettle Campaign for the Lebanon Salvation Army Corps. exceeded their fundraising goal of $93,000.

The Red Kettle Campaign from this past season raised a total of $93,600 – surpassing their goal against all odds, according to the release.

Vidalina Via and her mother bell ringing for Jonestown Bank and Trust at the Lebanon Farmer’s Market during the Lebanon Corps of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

“We put out a call to the community when we were lagging behind during the holiday season and our loving community heeded our call for help,” Lt. Marlon Rodrigues said. “We also were in the middle of a month that saw extraordinary circumstances.”

During the midst of this past years Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army stepped up to help provide housing for displaced residents for a period of time, due to a water pipe break. The Salvation Army, with help from the American Red Cross and the Lebanon County Christian Ministries, was able to house these individuals and offer them three meals a day.

“This is just one demonstration of how the funds keep ‘LOVE GOING BEYOND CHRISTMAS’ and how blessed we are to live in a community that opens their hearts and wallets to people in need,” Lt. Ivonne Rodriguez said. “We were also in the midst of our Angel Tree Program that provides gifts and food to families in need as well as our Senior Food Box distribution. Every donation helps us to ‘Doing the Most Good’.”

During the course of this past years Red Kettle Campaign, the Lebanon Salvation Army Corps. also held a ‘friendly competition’ called Battle of the Bells, to see which team of volunteers would raise the most donations. The winners of this years ‘Battle of the Bells’ are:

“Community Organization/Group Bell Ringing Team Trophy,” Zentz Family

“Financial Institution Bell Ringing Trophy,” Jonestown Bank and Trust

“Religious Organization Bell Ringing Trophy,” Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Lebanon

“Youth Organization Bell Ringing Trophy,” Northern Lebanon Cross Country Team

“Lebanon Valley College Team Bell Ringing Trophy,” LVC Men’s Lacrosse Team

For more information about the Lebanon Salvation Army Corps. or to donate to the cause, you can visit their website at www.salvationarmylebanon.org