LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon School District has announced the recent death of their superintendent Arthur Abrom.

According to the district, Abrom passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24. He had been serving the school district since 2017. Before starting his position at the Lebanon School District, Abrom also spent 20 years working in the School District of Lancaster.

In a note on the district’s website, Nicole L. Malinoski, Assistant to the Superintendent, wrote,