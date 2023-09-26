LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon School District has announced the recent death of their superintendent Arthur Abrom.
According to the district, Abrom passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24. He had been serving the school district since 2017. Before starting his position at the Lebanon School District, Abrom also spent 20 years working in the School District of Lancaster.
In a note on the district’s website, Nicole L. Malinoski, Assistant to the Superintendent, wrote,
“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our esteemed leader, Dr. Arthur Abrom. He passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
As Superintendent of the Lebanon School District, Dr. Abrom was an integral part of our district and made significant contributions to our organization during his time with us. Dr. Abrom began his service to our district in 2017 and will always be remembered for his strong dedication to the literacy of our students and improving our school culture. Prior to taking the role of Superintendent at Lebanon, Dr. Abrom spent 20 years making significant contributions to the students and staff in the School District of Lancaster.
During this difficult time, let us come together as a family to support each other and honor Dr. Abrom’s memory. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts.
Let us honor Dr. Abrom’s legacy by continuing to uphold the values he believed in and strive to achieve the goals he dedicated his life to. As his mantra stated, please have HOPE for his family and friends, by Helping One Person Every day.”Nicole Malinoski, Assistant to the Superintendent