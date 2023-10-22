LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after a shooting took place in Lebanon during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Lehman Street at 7:47 p.m. for a shooting. Officers then located a 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both of whom had gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

Both men were transported to a Dauphin County medical facility for treatment.,

Police determined that a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight and ended with gunshots being fired. Officials have also determined that this was not random gunfire and that the victims were targeted.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-6611.