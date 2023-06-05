(WHTM) – James Fernandez-Reyes, the 16-year-old suspect in a triple homicide in Lebanon that killed two young children, is a “person of interest” in the death of a 12-year-old in Rochester, New York.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Fernandez-Reyes had an active arrest warrant from the Monroe County, New York Family Court for a September 20, 2022, arrest where he was issued an appearance ticket for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun.

According to Lt. Greg Bello of Rochester Police, Fernandez-Reyes is also “a person of interest in the senseless murder of 12-year old Juan Lopez here in Rochester on November 21, 2022.”

“Our Major Crimes Unit has been tirelessly investigating Lopez’ murder and is currently coordinating with Law Enforcement Officials in Lebanon in hopes of furthering that investigation,” said Lt. Bello.

Anyone with information regarding the murderer of Juan Lopez is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157.

Fernandez-Reyes is one of three suspects in the May 30 shooting deaths of 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome, and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Pere in Lebanon. A fourth person was also injured by a stray bullet next door.

Fernandez-Reyes and Alex Torres-Santos have both been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the Lebanon shooting.

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s office says they will pursue a death penalty case against Torres-Santos, who had been released on bail for a previous investigation and was allegedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Officials in Lebanon County say they are looking for a third unknown male suspect.

Police say they found 27 casings near the scene in Lebanon and recovered multiple firearms during their investigation.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police, and other Lebanon County Police Departments assisted in the investigation.