LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center announced on Thursday, Sept. 15 that it marks 75 years of serving veterans.

The center admitted its first patient on Sept. 15, 1947, who was a World War II veteran who had contracted malaria in the South Pacific theatre.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Since we first opened our doors on September 15, 1947, what we do – caring for Veterans – has not changed. There is no higher calling or more noble mission than providing the best medical care possible to America’s selfless defenders. It is a mission that we here at the main campus and our VA community clinics embrace freely and fully just as those who came before we did,” Medical Center Director and CEO Robert W. Callahan Jr. said.

“How we deliver that care, however, has changed significantly. Our mission and values remain the same, but our methods and technology, the science and engineering that support our work, are constantly evolving and improving. We appreciate the support of the communities we serve, the staff who keep the nation’s promises to Veterans, the many partners who serve alongside us, and the Veterans who trust VA with their health care,” Callahan added.

Lebanon VA Medical Center and its five community clinics were recently named the top VA Medical Center in the country for patient experience for the second consecutive year.

Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York counties.