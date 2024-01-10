LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)- Officials at the Lebanon VA Medical Center cut the ribbon on a new primary care facility.

The $12 million primary care center is 17,000 square feet with 20 exam rooms, eight consult rooms, and two group rooms.

“Primary care in the VA is a little bit different because we do integrate mental health so we have a mental health provider right in the primary care space if somebody needs a warm handoff, they’re right there same day walk across the hall we have clinical pharmacists that support our primary care patients we have dietitians social workers,” said Jeff Beiler, director of Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Expansion at the Lebanon VA isn’t stopping with this center. A design has been approved to build another center on the other side of the building for more primary care and women’s health.

“We are seeing new veterans coming into our system,” said Beiler. “This is a 70-some-year-old campus, so just continuing to modernize the campus for today’s type of care being able to match what the private sector offers in the community are veterans deserve no less.”

Dr. Fazal Bhatti sees veterans coming through the medical center every day. He’s also a father of an Army soldier and is grateful services like this are available.

“Once they are out, they are still in that mindset for the most part and so this is just a continuation of their connection to their DOD and their lifestyle, and who they were,” said Dr. Fazal Bhatti, associate chief of staff for primary care.

The primary care center will officially open to patients on Tuesday, January 16.