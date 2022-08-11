LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has expanded its services to treat mental health with its new outpatient behavioral health services clinic.

The expansion will offer veterans therapeutic treatments to reduce anxiety. It is designed for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The unique experiences that veterans have in the military during combat operations and post-combat operations are unlike things that most Americans experience,” said Douglas Etter, chief communications officer for the Lebanon VA.

The Lebanon VA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and plans to triple its clinic size.