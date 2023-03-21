LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Valley College canceled all of their classes on Tuesday so students could focus on their future.

The college held their first ever “LVC Success Expo.” The expo featured more than 50 employers, representing all majors that the school offers. Faculty members led talks on career planning.

Other workshops focused on turning Esports players into professional workers and the business lessons that they don’t teach in school.

The university also offered opportunities for professional headshots, networking, and an internship fair.

Lebanon Valley College alumni returned to the campus to hold mentoring sessions with current students.