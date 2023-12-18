LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– What better way to kick off the new year than with some bologna?

The New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop at South 8th Street between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets helps ring in the new year for Lebanon County. The event starts at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

Bologna will be attached to a disco ball and the public will have the chance to see it starting at 3 p.m. The bologna will be processed at Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats, and after the event they will donate it to the Lebanon Rescue Mission. E&E Metal Fabrication created the disco ball for the event.

Streets around the event will close such as 8th Street, from Chestnut Street to Cumberland Street, Walton Street and from Gannon Street to Liberty Street. There will also be no parking on 8th Street and Walton Street parking lots from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The first 500 attendees will get glow sticks and “Smoky” from Seltzer’s will be giving out free beef jerky samples. Cool Beans Brews Coffee Truck will have hot chocolate for sale too.

The sponsors of the event are Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats, Eckert Seamans, Attorneys at Law, Visit Lebanon Valley, Arthur Funk & Sons, Inc., E&E Fabrication, Community of Lebanon Association and the City of Lebanon.