LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra Area School District (PASD) will not approve a proposed 10-year-long Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) tax abatement, Superintendent Dr. Bernie Kepler confirmed in a phone call with abc27 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lebanon County Commissioners and the Palmyra Borough Council recently approved the tax abatement for the construction of luxury apartments that will be located at 101 N. Harrison St. in Palmyra Borough.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the Palmyra Area school board meeting on Aug. 25, two Palmyra Borough Council members, vice president Tom Miller and Council member Anthony M. Catalani II, expressed avid support of the tax abatement.

Since this meeting, PASD’s board has not taken a vote to approve or disapprove this tax abatement — according to Superintendent Dr. Bernie Kepler, the vote on the tax abatement never made it out of committee for an official vote.

The two main reasons that were given for the lack of support for the LERTA tax abatement were:

Allowing a tax break for the construction of luxury apartments would not be fair to the many small businesses around Palmyra that do pay their fair share of property taxes. The cost of the 10-year abatement would exceed the revenue needed to take in the possible new students.

According to Dr. Kepler, if the school board were to approve the tax abatement, they would miss out on $112,000 to $156,000 of tax revenue annually. For reference, the school district currently only receives about $2,400 annually from the underutilized lot.

Dr. Kepler went on to explain how each student at PASD costs approximately $10,000 per year. Based on the proposed construction of the complex with 92 two-bedroom units, it has the potential to house up to 31 new students. This would mean that in order for the cost to not exceed the school district’s annual revenue, it would not be able to take in more than 12 new students if it accepted the abatement.