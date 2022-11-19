LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Lebanon on Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lehman Street at 10:18 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. When police arrived at the location, they interrupted a robbery inside the residence and took a man into custody.

Police then spoke to two victims who stated that they were inside an apartment and heard yelling. As they opened the door to investigate, the suspect who they did not know had forced himself into the apartment.

The man allegedly threatened them with a gun, demanded money, and struck one of the victims until police were able to intervene.

The suspect was taken to the police department, where he was identified as 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes of Long Island, New York.

Hayes has been charged with robbery, burglary, simple assault, and terroristic threats, police noted.

Hayes was then transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, where he was arraigned and where bail was set at $50,000. Hayes is currently incarcerated at the Lebanon Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.