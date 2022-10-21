SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a restaurant on Sept. 25.

According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were notified of a stabbing that occurred at Frog’s Hollow Tavern and Restaurant in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, during the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release states that 41-year-old Lamonte Boyce of Lebanon and the victim got into a verbal argument outside of the establishment. The altercation then became physical, according to PSP, and Boyce retrieved a folding knife from his back pocket and allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck and abdomen. Boyce also allegedly cut an employee of the establishment on the hand.

Boyce fled from the scene, police say, and through further investigation, he was identified and arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Boyce was committed to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $100,000 monetary bail.