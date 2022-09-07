SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to a release, the following areas will be sprayed:

Eastfield Drive

Mine Road

Manor Drive

Southgate Drive

Sunrise Drive

Pennwood Road

Briar Road

Wintermere Road

School Lane

Charles Street

Jayann Drive

Clearview Drive

E. Evergreen Road

High populations of adult mosquitos that carry the West Nile Virus have been detected in the above areas. Weather conditions or other unexpected events may delay or cancel this spraying. If the spraying is canceled, it will be rescheduled for Sept. 12.

Officials are asking for residents to stay inside while these areas are being sprayed. However, outside activities can resume 30 minutes after the spray.

The sprayer puts out the product in microscopic droplets. Because the droplets are so small, they degrade quickly and are only “potent” for roughly 20 minutes before they begin to degrade. Therefore, it is unable to adhere to vegetation/leech into groundwater, etc.

This protects non-target species such as pollinators and aquatic life. Additionally, officials specifically deploy this product after dusk when the target mosquito species are most active and pollinators are not. We understand the role pollinators play and want to ensure that we do them no harm while also protecting public health.

For more information, contact the Lebanon and Lancaster County Mosquito and Tick-Borne Disease Control Specialist Antonio Alvarado at 717-277-5275 x112