ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public.

A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint job that adds to the pickleball playing areas.

“It was a collaboration of public and private entities and individuals, and I just was the coordinator. It was an easy sell once people understood what the project was to get people to want to participate,” Hugh Rooney said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Community organizations and individuals raised around $35,000 for the project.