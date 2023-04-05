MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new garden and farm center recently opened its doors in Lebanon County.

Jenne’s Garden Center & Farm, located at 49 Martin Road, is owned and operated by Jenell Martin, who grew up in Myerstown. According to Martin, for 15 years she managed another garden center in Ohio before moving back home to be with family in 2019.

“Planting and gardening are the only things I really know how to do,” Martin stated. “I just love flowers and I love sharing my passion with others.”

According to Martin, the new center is almost three years in the making. She first received the proper permitting for her business in Nov. 2020 and then broke ground on the new 13,000-square-foot garden center in June 2022.

Jenne’s Garden Center & Farm outside view

The general contractor for the retail store section of the new establishment was Farmer Boy, and Happy Construction built the greenhouse.

Jenne’s Garden Center & Farm has a wide selection of many different flowers and plants for customers to choose from – offering plants from all four seasons. If you are interested in ordering online from the new garden center, you can click here.

In addition to having many flowers and plants to pick from, Martin also hosts gardening workshops over the weekend every month for adults and children.

To browse or register for any of these workshops you can click here.

Due to it being prime planting season, Martin will not offer workshops during the month of May.

The new garden center’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturdays // 8:30 to 2:00 p.m.

“Opening up feels surreal,” Martin said. “It was a long road, but now that we finished I am so excited.”

Jenne’s Garden Center & Farm held its official grand opening on Saturday, April 1.